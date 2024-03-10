China Holds The Key To 2024 Global Oil Demand Growth

Despite an increase in China’s crude oil imports in the first two months of 2024, it’s too early to say how the purchases of the world’s top crude importer will impact global oil demand and prices this year. One thing is certain—the impact, in either direction, will be felt across the market. Chinese imports rose in January and February this year compared to the same two months of last year, according to official Chinese data released this week. But the base for comparison with early 2023 is low and the month-on-month…