China in 2024: Economic Trials and Geopolitical Maneuvering

It’s that time again. As a new year begins, here’s a look ahead at the big things that I’m following for the upcoming year for China across Eurasia. But before unpacking all of that lower down, let’s examine two big issues that will shape China’s year as a whole: its struggling economy and Taiwan. Finding Perspective: 2023 was mostly bad news for the Chinese economy. The post-pandemic recovery never really took hold. Adding to that is a property crisis that has real estate giants on the brink of collapse, foreign direct…