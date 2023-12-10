China Launches World’s First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China has taken a step ahead of competitors in civil nuclear energy technology as it started up the world’s first fourth-generation nuclear reactor this week. As many countries are starting to recognize that nuclear power generation will play an important role in the energy transition by providing additional net-zero electricity, the race for developing the latest generation of civil nuclear technology has begun. And this week, China gained an advantage in that race. The Shidaowan nuclear power plant, which features the world’s first…