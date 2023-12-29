China Looks To Dominate Building of Lower-Carbon Fuel Ships

China plans to manufacture more than half of the worldwide vessels powered by cleaner fuels such as LNG and methanol by 2025, according to government guidelines. As part of efforts to become a carbon-neutral economy by 2060, China expects to build more ships running on cleaner fuels than on oil-derived marine fuels that currently dominate the global fleets, its Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday, as carried by Reuters. “Implement innovation in ship engines, improve the efficiency of traditional…