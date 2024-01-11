China Reports Record Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2023

China produced a record amount of crude oil and natural gas last year, the National Energy Administration has said. The authority added that the increase in shale and other unconventional gas output was especially remarkable. That was the same year that imports of crude oil also broke several records and natural gas imports remained robust. In crude oil, domestic production rose by more than 3 million metric tons last year, the NEA said, as cited by China Daily. This brought the total to 208 million tons, equal to about 4.2 million barrels a day,…