China Saved $10 Billion By Buying Cheap Oil From Sanctioned Exporters

China is likely to have saved $10 billion on crude oil imports so far this year as it has imported record volumes of cheaper oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela—all three under U.S. and Western sanctions, a Reuters analysis showed on Wednesday. As international benchmark prices rose from July due to tightening supply, China has managed to save billions of U.S. dollars from its crude oil import bill, taking advantage of cheaper crude cargoes from the three oil exporters under sanctions. China imported a record-high volume of 2.765 million…