China Seeks Cheap Spot LNG Supply as Prices Dip to Three-Year Low

Chinese LNG importers are on the lookout for cheaper supply of liquefied natural gas on the spot market as prices in North Asia have halved from October levels and slid to a nearly three-year low last week, traders familiar with the deals told Bloomberg on Thursday. Shenzhen Energy Group and China Gas Holdings Ltd have entered into talks with potential suppliers for more spot LNG cargoes for the coming months, while China Resources Gas Group has bought a shipment for delivery in the middle of March, Bloomberg’s sources said.China…