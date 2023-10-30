China Sees Winter Peak Power Demand Surging By 12%

China expects its peak power demand could rise by 12.1%, or by 140 gigawatts (GW), this winter, a spokesperson for the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Monday. Generally, China is certain that its winter power supply is guaranteed, but shortages could occur in the Yunnan province and in Inner Mongolia, according to NEA spokesperson Zhang Xing, quoted by Reuters. Previously, figures by the NEA have shown that the peak power demand in China was at 1,159 GW last winter. This winter, peak demand is expected…