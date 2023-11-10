10 Nov, 23

China Set To Remain Dominant Power On Solar Market

China, the largest producer of solar technology and the largest user of that technology, will continue to dominate the industry over the next three years. This is according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie that forecasts that as much as 80% of the global production capacity in polysilicon, solar wafers, cells, and modules will be concentrated in China. “China’s solar manufacturing expansion has been driven by high margins for polysilicon, technology upgrades and for developing local manufacturing in overseas markets, China…

