China Starts Building Oil Inventories Again

Chinese refiners switched from drawing to building oil inventories again in October, at a rate of over half a million barrels daily. That’s according to calculations made by Reuters’ Clyde Russell and based on official import and processing figures from Beijing. Russell reported that Chinese refiners were adding crude to inventories at a rate of 560,000 barrels daily in October as production inched down while imports of crude ticked up. This is in keeping with refiners’ behavior for most of the year. Per Russell, Chinese refiners…