China To Leverage Stimulus and Bonds to Meet 5% Growth Target

China has set its sights on achieving an economic growth target of approximately 5% for the current year, a goal that some economists consider ambitious. The aim comes amid various challenges confronting the nation’s economy, including a slowdown in the real estate market and waning investor confidence. “There was little surprise that the GDP growth target was set at around 5% again, as lowering the target would have further weakened confidence. With that said, it will be a more challenging path to repeating 5% growth…