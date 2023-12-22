China To Seek Rare Exemption from Sanctions on Russia’s Latest LNG Project

Chinese state energy giants plan to ask the United States for exemptions from the fresh sanctions on Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project in a rare request to the U.S. as LNG deliveries could be threatened, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the issue. The U.S. imposed last month fresh sanctions on Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, which is close to first production. The Arctic LNG 2 project is being developed by Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer, Novatek, and was on track to…