China’s Central Bank Says Economy On Track To Achieve 5% Growth Target

China is anticipated to achieve its annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth target this year, with a focus on transitioning to a high-quality and sustainable expansion model, according to People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, as stated in a speech posted on the central bank’s website. Beijing had set a growth target of around 5 percent for the current year. However, some economists have expressed concerns that the government’s growth objective might be challenging to meet, given that the incremental policy stimulus…