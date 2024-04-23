23 Apr, 24

China’s Coal Dependence to Persist Despite Global Climate Goals

Amidst global efforts to phase out coal power by 2040, China’s coal consumption is unlikely to decrease significantly by that time, according to a new report by Norwegian consultancy DNV. The report indicates that China’s coal usage, currently the world’s largest, will experience a minor reduction in the next two years, followed by a one-third decline by 2040. Despite a surge in renewable energy generation, coal will remain a substantial part of China’s energy mix, projected to constitute 25% of its peak consumption by 2050. The country’s commitment…

