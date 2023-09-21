China’s Coal Imports From Russia And Australia Soar

China is importing record volumes of coal, with purchases from Australia and Russia at multi-year highs, as Chinese authorities focus on boosting energy security and the economy amid the worsening quality of the domestically mined coal. China is mining record amounts of coal, but the quality of the fuel for burning for electricity and for steelmaking is lower than imports, so the world’s top coal consumer is boosting imports from Australia and Russia, according to Chinese customs data reported by Bloomberg. Early this year, China received…