China’s Diplomatic Gesture to Taliban Stirs International Debate

Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 30 formally accepted the credentials of the Taliban-appointed ambassador, becoming the first head of state to do so. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin clarified that the move did not mean Beijing officially recognized the Taliban government. “Diplomatic recognition of the Afghan government will come naturally as the concerns of various parties are effectively addressed,” he said. The Taliban, however, celebrated the move as a major diplomatic victory. “China understands what the…