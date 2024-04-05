China’s Economic Grip Tightens on Kyrgyzstan

Politically, Kyrgyzstan may be mimicking Russia, but when it comes to trade and investment, Bishkek is tilting toward China. Kyrgyzstan’s split geostrategic personality reflects changing circumstances wrought by the stalemated Russia-Ukraine war. Russia clearly views Kyrgyzstan as an important client state in Central Asia, evidenced by the fact that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s first trip abroad last fall, after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest for him, was to Bishkek. Kyrgyz authorities at the same time have…