China’s Economic Overhaul: A Blueprint for Renewable Dominance

The Chinese economy is changing, and the aftershocks of its tectonic shift will be felt around the world. After decades of growth and massive infrastructural buildout, the capacity for further additions is diminishing. As a result, China’s economy is slowing down, the nationwide property bubble is bursting, and unemployment rates are punishing. A record high of 11.79 million students are expected to graduate from university this year in China, at which point they will join legions of jobseekers, many of whom have been…