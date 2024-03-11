China’s EV Exports Soar Despite Domestic Sales Slowdown

Just when you thought the EV market couldn’t get more saturated or competitive in China, sales have once again slowed and the country’s market leader, BYD, is once again implementing price cuts. Sales of BEVs were up 18.2% in January-February compared to 20.8% for 2023, according to China Passenger Car Association reported by Reuters. When added to hybrids and new energy vehicles, sales were up 37.5% in the period, compared to 36.2% for all of 2023, proving that the EV market continues to gravitate toward. Reuters noted that overall passenger vehicles…