China’s EV Revolution Paves Way For India’s Oil Dominance

There is widespread speculation that India could soon overtake China in terms of its oil demand to become the biggest consumer in the world. As China’s investment in renewable energy, metals and minerals and electric transportation begins to pay off, the Asian giant may soon no longer be the biggest importer of crude in the world. Meanwhile, India’s growing population and slow transition to green means that it will likely take this position within the next five years. As China’s demand for oil eventually begins to wane,…