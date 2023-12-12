China’s EV Sector Will Become Self-Sufficient By 2060

Back in August, environmental group Greenpeace revealed that China approved more than 50 gigawatts of new coal power in the first half of 2023 alone, and continues building coal-fired power plants at a record clip. China consumes nearly half of the world’s coal and ranks as the world’s biggest importer of oil. It’s, therefore, somewhat ironic that China has also emerged as the indisputable world leader in clean energy: China accounted for $546 billion, or nearly half, of the $1.1 trillion that flowed into…