China’s Fuel Export Quota Could Spark Global Supply Challenges

China saw its exports of gasoline drop in October from a year earlier and from September as Chinese refiners grapple with weaker domestic margins and limited remaining fuel export quotas. The decline in fuel exports out of China suggests that the world’s top crude oil importer may not be able to come to the rescue of the Asian and global fuel markets this winter like it did last winter, Reuters columnist Clyde Russell notes. Last month, China’s diesel exports rose by 4.4% year over year to 1.1 million tons, but were…