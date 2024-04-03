China’s Iron and Steel Association Calls for Production Cut to Stabilize Market

The fear expressed by institutional analysts at the start of the year that 2024 will see some degree of volatility on the iron ore price front seems to be coming true. On April 1, the beginning of the second fiscal quarter, iron ore prices fell to a ten-month low. Costs for the raw steel-making material dipped by 3.9% to U.S. $96.25 a ton on the Singapore Exchange in early trade before recovering. In the last quarter, ore prices had a rough ride as investors tried to combat the fallout from weaker Chinese real estate sector demand. Some experts…