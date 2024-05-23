China’s Iron Ore Imports Expected to Hit Record High This Year

Via AGMetalminer.com If iron ore is in the news, can China be far behind? Contrary to earlier predictions, China may end up importing a record consignment of iron ore this year. With the global iron ore price fluctuating, this could have widespread ramifications. A recent Reuters report quoted market analysts as saying that China’s ore imports this year may touch an all-time high. According to some estimates, imports, much of them from Australia, Brazil, Ukraine, and India, will go up by between 15 and 50 million tons from…