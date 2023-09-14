14 Sep, 23

China’s LNG Buying Spree Threatens Global Gas Market Stability

Uncategorized

China is back on the spot LNG market to seek cargoes for the coming winter, potentially upsetting a fragile balance in the global natural gas market just as Europe has reached its gas storage target well ahead of the November 1 deadline.   Following a record slump in Chinese gas demand and LNG imports last year prompted by Covid-related lockdowns, China’s gas consumption has risen so far this year compared to 2022, although it’s still below the growth seen up to 2021.  In recent months, China has signed a lot of long-term…

