China’s LNG Buying Spree Threatens Global Gas Market Stability

China is back on the spot LNG market to seek cargoes for the coming winter, potentially upsetting a fragile balance in the global natural gas market just as Europe has reached its gas storage target well ahead of the November 1 deadline. Following a record slump in Chinese gas demand and LNG imports last year prompted by Covid-related lockdowns, China’s gas consumption has risen so far this year compared to 2022, although it’s still below the growth seen up to 2021. In recent months, China has signed a lot of long-term…