19 Oct, 23

China’s Oil And Commodity Imports See Robust Growth

UncategorizedNo Comments

Concerns about the waning strength of China’s economy have been weighing heavily on many commodity and financial sectors in the current year. Economic pundits have repeatedly warned that China’s rapid growth since the global financial crisis are unlikely to be replicated in the next decade, particularly in sectors of property construction and local government investment. Indeed, experts have also warned that China is poised to lose its prominence in global oil markets with India replacing it as the main driver of global demand growth. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.