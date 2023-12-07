China’s Plan for Flooding the Market with Cobalt

Chinese mining companies have sharply increased their cobalt output in Congo as they seek to expand their market share, putting further pressure on a commodity whose price has badly tanked. Cobalt is widely used in the electric vehicle sector whereby it’s combined with nickel to produce higher energy density in lithium-ion batteries. However, not all EV batteries use cobalt: several EV companies, including Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), have shifted from Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) to Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries…