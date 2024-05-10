China’s Purchases of Saudi Crude to Drop in June

Higher Saudi crude prices and weakened refining margins will see Chinese refiners lift lower volumes of oil from the world’s top oil exporter in June compared to May, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Friday. This month, China is set to buy a total of 45 million barrels of Saudi crude. The volume is then expected to drop by 5.8 million barrels in June, with the lower supply mostly in the Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude grades, according to Reuters’ sources. The Kingdom is also limiting some heavier crude…