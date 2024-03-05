China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

Via Metal Miner The Rare Earths MMI (Monthly Metals Index) experienced a pretty significant drop month-on-month, falling 24.73%. Save for cerium oxide, all components of the index either fell or moved sideways. Weaker than anticipated downstream demand ended up hitting certain metals related to rare earth magnets particularly hard, causing a plummet in the index. Another significant factor impacting rare earths prices stems from nations continuing to source rare earths outside of China. Experts anticipate that such changes in rare earths production…