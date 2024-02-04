China’s Real Estate Crash Threatens Commodity Supplies and Suppliers

Via Metal Miner The recent liquidation order by a Hong Kong court of debt-ridden Chinese property giant Evergrande has once again raised that dreaded question: is China’s economy a ticking time bomb? It is a question experts continue to ask amid worsening Chinese construction news. Not long ago, two rival property construction firms, Evergrande and Country Garden, were the poster children of China’s burgeoning property market. Then things began to unravel. A peek at the record books shows that, since 2021, over 50 such…