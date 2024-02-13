China’s Renewable Energy Drive Hampered by Rising Coal Production

China is far outpacing the rest of the world in terms of new clean energy capacity additions, but it’s powering all that expansion with the dirtiest fossil fuel. As China’s clean energy production potential balloons, the nation’s carbon efficiency is moving backwards. The world desperately needs all that new clean energy in order to achieve global decarbonization goals, but it also needs China to pump the brakes on its energy demand growth, and especially its still-rising coal production capacity. And that’s not happening.…