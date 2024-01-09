09 Jan, 24

China’s Shale Exploration Yields Promising Results

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, has found oil and gas at a shale exploration well in the Sichuan province in the southwest, estimating that the initial flows could lead to the discovery of around 100 million metric tons of hydrocarbons.    The Xingye-9 exploration well in the Chongqing municipality tested a daily flow of 108.15 cubic meters of oil and 15,800 cubic meters of natural gas, Sinopec said on Tuesday in a statement carried by Reuters.  The Sichuan province in southwestern China is estimated…

