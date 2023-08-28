China’s Sinopec Chooses Aramco Gas Project Over Shell Singapore Refinery

China’s giant refiner Sinopec Corp. has said it will not acquire Shell Plc’s (NYSE:SHEL) refinery or petrochemical plant in Singapore but will instead invest in Saudi Aramco’s Jafurah natural gas project alongside TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE). Sinopec engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. The company explores and develops oil fields, produces crude oil and natural gas, processes and purifies crude oil, and manufactures and sells petroleum products.…