China’s Solar Boom: Capacity Set To Hit 1 TW By 2026

China’s solar sector is set to break records in the coming years . When installed capacity crosses the 500 gigawatts (GW) mark by the end of 2023, it will have taken 13 years to reach that milestone. That total, however, will be doubled to 1 terawatt (TW) in just three additional years. Rystad Energy modeling shows total installed solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity in China will cross the 1,000 GW mark by the end of 2026. New capacity in 2023 is expected to top 150 GW, almost doubling the 87 GW installed in 2022. Our projections show that the…