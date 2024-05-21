China’s Solar Executives Fear Western Trade Barriers Could Jeopardize Exports

Solar executives in China are railing the U.S. and Europe over trade protectionism, claiming that the West should instead “let the best technology win” in their respective markets. The Financial Times conducted an interview with Zhou Shijun, who leads global marketing for Arctech, who told them that the West ignoring the best technology would “come back to haunt” the renewable energy industry. Shijun said that the introduction of trade barriers disproportionately impacted manufacturers of advanced technologies.…