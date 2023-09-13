China’s Strong Oil Imports At Odds With Economic Data

China has maintained a strong rate of crude oil imports pretty much since the start of the year, but instead of turning oil markets bullish, it has only served to create confusion. That’s because while it has been reporting strong import figures, China has also been booking some not-so-good macro figures in the meantime. And this has sparked doubt that its post-pandemic recovery was going in accordance with plans. This doubt, in turn, has fueled uncertainty about the prospects of oil demand in the world’s largest importer and…