Chinese Banks Lead $120 Billion Global Financing for Coal Projects

Chinese lenders arranged three-fourths of all the $120 billion in global financing for coal projects last year, new research from BloombergNEF showed on Wednesday. Chinese banks accounted for a massive 76%, or $93 billion, of the arranged financing for coal projects last year, followed by U.S. banks, which were at a distant second with $10 billion worth of coal project financing, BNEF’s report found. According to BNEF’s researchers, the share of coal financing is still too high and not aligned in any way with a path…