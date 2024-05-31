Chinese Battery Makers Slam Brakes on German Expansion as EV Sales Stall

With each day that goes by, there is more and more news indicating the EV market is saturated. First, it was manufacturers cutting back on EV investments, then a gradual shift back to hybrid vehicles – and now it’s China pulling out of investments in Germany due to lack of demand. Chinese electric vehicle battery producers are scaling back their expansion in Germany due to a drop in EV sales, according to Nikkei Asia. SVOLT Energy Technology, a spin-off from Great Wall Motor, announced the suspension of its planned battery cell plant…