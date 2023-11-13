Chinese Bitcoin Mining Operations Raise U.S. National Security Alarm

Chinese cryptocurrency mining operations have been discovered in 12 U.S. states, raising national security concerns, including Arkansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and most notably, as The Epoch Times’ Antonio Graceffo details below, The Pentagon is overseeing surveillance of a Chinese bitcoin mining facility in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This site is near a Microsoft data center that houses sensitive information, providing critical support to the Pentagon. In a 2022 report submitted to the Committee on Foreign Investment…