01 Jan, 24

Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs

Two Chinese state-owned carmakers have launched electric vehicles (EVs) powered by sodium-ion batteries, considered an alternative to the conventional  lithium-ion batteries used in most EVs, Caixin Global reports.  Yiwei, a new EV subsidiary of JAC Group and backed by Volkswagen, debuted the first sodium-ion battery-powered electric car on Wednesday.  Back in 2021, Volkswagen invested 1 billion euros in JAC Group for a 50% stake with the giant German automaker before full control of management of the EV joint venture…

