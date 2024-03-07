07 Mar, 24

Chinese Copper Producers to Discuss Output Curbs Amid Low Fees

More than a dozen Chinese copper smelters are expected to discuss next week potential production cuts due to unsustainably low fees for processing the semi-processed ore, or concentrate, into finished metal, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association will host a meeting of copper smelters next week, at which at least 15 copper processing firms have been invited, according to Bloomberg’s sources. Executives from Chinese copper smelters are expected to discuss…

