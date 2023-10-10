Chinese Copper Trader Detained For Questioning

The founder of one of China’s biggest copper trading firms has reportedly been detained by the police for questioning, according to unnamed sources who spoke to Bloomberg. He Jinbi is the founder of Maike Metals, which is the largest copper trading house in China. The firm ran into trouble last year amid a liquidity crunch related to the Covid lockdowns in the country. As a result, creditors went to court to get their money back from the company. To date, according to Bloomberg, Maike Metals is almost entirely inactive, when before it used…