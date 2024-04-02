Chinese EV Makers Offer Incentives to Woo Tesla Customers

The competition in China’s EV world continues to heat up, as the market becomes more and more saturated. The country’s automakers are aggressively trying to take advantage of Tesla’s recent price hikes by offering incentives, while at the same time gearing up to compete with the “disruptive” entry of Xiaomi into the market, Bloomberg reported this week. The report notes that on April 1, Shanghai-based Nio unveiled an incentive plan worth up to 1 billion yuan ($186.4 million) to encourage gasoline vehicle owners to switch, offering perks…