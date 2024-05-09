Chinese EV Makers Squeeze Out Foreign Competition

Chinese electric vehicles are the talk of the world—or at least that part of it that is busy trying to transition from hydrocarbons-fueled to electric transport. For the most part, that talk is worried, because after turning China into the biggest EV market in the world, local carmakers are eyeing global expansion. Now, there’s one more reason to worry: Chinese EV makers are squeezing out foreign brands at home, too. The Financial Times reported this week how Chinese car dealers were dropping foreign ICE brands in favor of local electric models.…