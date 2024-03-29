Chinese Solar Companies Skimp on Quality As Price War Escalates

The solar manufacturing boom in China and the domestic competition for market share are prompting some manufacturers of solar components to sacrifice quality for the sake of higher profits, an executive at the world’s largest solar manufacturer has said. “We’ve noticed that people have started to sacrifice quality to cut costs, which is a dangerous signal,” Zhong Baoshen, chairman of Longi Green Energy Technology Co., the world’s top manufacturer of solar modules and solar PV solutions, said at an event…