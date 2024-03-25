Chip War Escalates as China Bans Intel, AMD Chips in Government Computers

After the US took several steps to prevent Chinese companies from acquiring both the latest Nvidia AI chips as well as Europe’s semiconductor titan ASML from sending its advanced chipmaking machines to Beijing (which resulted in a one-time flood of Chinese orders into both ASML and NVDA ahead of the sales ban which the market assumed was a recurring thing and priced out Nvidia revenue growth ridiculous higher compared to where it will end up being), China has retaliated by introducing new guidelines that will mean US chips from Intel and AMD are…