Chord Energy and Enerplus Agree to $11 Billion Merger

In the latest U.S. oil and gas merger, Chord Energy and Enerplus have agreed to combine in an approximately $11 billion stock and cash transaction, which will create a premier Williston basin-focused exploration and production company. The combined firm will have a premier position in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana with deep, low-cost inventory, around 1.3 million net acres, combined Q4 23 production of 287,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), and enhanced free cash flow generation to return capital to…