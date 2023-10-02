Clash Over Electric Vehicle Battery Plants Stall UAW Negotiations

The CEOs of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. blasted United Auto Workers boss Shawn Fain for expanding strikes on Friday – now in its third week. Fain said meaningful progress on a new four-year labor contract with Chrysler-parent Stellantis would allow the automaker to avoid additional strikes. GM CEO Mary Barra was furious with Fain: “It’s clear that there is no real intent to get to an agreement.” Ford CEO Jim Farley said, “UAW is holding the deal hostage over battery plants.” Farley warned UAW pay hike demands “have…