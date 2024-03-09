Claudia Sheinbaum Spearheads Revolutionary Solar Initiative in Mexico City

Mexico City recently launched a major solar project aimed at transforming it into a “solar city” that other cities around the globe could well replicate. The installation of solar panels on the city’s Central de Abasto public wholesale market is said to be the biggest solar project of its type in the world. The massive solar development shows the potential for other cities with suitable conditions to invest in rooftop solar panels to help generate clean electricity for homes and businesses. The Mexico City government invested $35.2…