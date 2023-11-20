20 Nov, 23

Clean Energy Start-ups Are Struggling As They Wait For Federal Aid

Some American clean energy and technology startups are struggling to keep afloat while waiting for the U.S. Administration to disburse the pledged loans and funds under the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).  Several startups have already filed for bankruptcy, others have flagged the ability to continue as a going concern or hired advisors to evaluate financing and strategic alternatives as soaring construction costs and high interest rates challenge their initial plans and timelines for having production sites up and running.      …

